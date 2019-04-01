|
|
Leland was born on April 10, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Leland was a resident of Norway, Maine at the time of passing.
He attended local schools, graduating from Norway High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1951 as a staff sergeant.
A memorial service will be held in the summer at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Norway with time and date to be announced. Interment with military honors will be at the Norway Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Norway Unitarian Universalist Church, Stone Smart American Legion Post, or Oxford Hills Community Lunch.