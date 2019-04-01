Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford
1037 Main Street (Route 26)
Oxford, ME 04270
207-743-0270
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Millett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland A. Millett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leland A. Millett Obituary
Leland was born on April 10, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Leland was a resident of Norway, Maine at the time of passing.

He attended local schools, graduating from Norway High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1951 as a staff sergeant.

A memorial service will be held in the summer at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Norway with time and date to be announced. Interment with military honors will be at the Norway Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Contributions in his memory can be made to Norway Unitarian Universalist Church, Stone Smart American Legion Post, or Oxford Hills Community Lunch.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now