Leo was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Leo was born October 10, 1928 in Marblehead, MA, the son of Leo Paul and Lillian Frances Timson Martin, and graduated from Marblehead schools.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army, serving very briefly at the end of WW II, and then in Korea during the Korean War.
Should friends desire, donations can be made to the Leo G. Martin Scholarship Fund ? Friends of RSU21, and sent to 177 Alewive Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043.