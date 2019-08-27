|
Leslie was born on April 22, 1922 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
He was an active member of the Board of Trustees of College of the Atlantic for 50 years and attended every graduation from the first in 1972 to the 47th in 2019.
He was a Member of the Class of 1944 at the University of Maine (Orono) and received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1947 after serving three years in the US Army Signal Corps in World War II.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.