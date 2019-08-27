Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Brewer Obituary
Leslie was born on April 22, 1922 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was an active member of the Board of Trustees of College of the Atlantic for 50 years and attended every graduation from the first in 1972 to the 47th in 2019.

He was a Member of the Class of 1944 at the University of Maine (Orono) and received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1947 after serving three years in the US Army Signal Corps in World War II.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now