Lester was born on June 1, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
He attended Fort Fairfield High School.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday November 30 th 2019 at the Mockler Funeral Home i24 Reservoir Street Caribou from 12-2pm followed directly with funeral services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Listing Details Date of Birth Recommend george cloney November 25, 2019 my friend lester lester was a family friend from the time i was around 8 years old and so was the rest of the family lesters family and my family spent alot of time together when we were younger as we grew older we went our seperate ways but in the last 10 years i got to know lester all over again and even though there was a 32 year gap in our age we became good friends and we would do alot of things together picking fiddle heads going to the dog shelter and looking at the dogs we would go for rides in the country i came to think of lester as my second father he sure will be missed by me and my family but he is with other people who love him too