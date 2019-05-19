Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Lettie Hafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lettie Hafford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lettie Hafford Obituary
Lettie was born on April 27, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Lettie was a resident of Maine, Maine at the time of passing.

Beatrice O'Leary White, Calvin, Elbert and Robert O'Leary, Sr. Faye attended one room schools in her elementary education, Fort Fairfield High School, Colby College and graduating from the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) in 1965.

Calling hours will be held at Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home; followed by a graveside service at the St. Paul's Congregational Cemetery in St. Francis, Maine. Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home 14 E. Main St. Fort Kent, ME 04743 Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home Fort Kent, ME 04743 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Lettie " Faye"'s memorial service View & Sign.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now