Lettie was born on April 27, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Lettie was a resident of Maine, Maine at the time of passing.
Beatrice O'Leary White, Calvin, Elbert and Robert O'Leary, Sr. Faye attended one room schools in her elementary education, Fort Fairfield High School, Colby College and graduating from the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) in 1965.
Calling hours will be held at Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home; followed by a graveside service at the St. Paul's Congregational Cemetery in St. Francis, Maine.