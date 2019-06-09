Home

Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Lillian Elaine Palleschi


1930 - 2019
Lillian Elaine Palleschi Obituary
Lillian was born on June 10, 1930 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Lillian was a resident of Monmouth, Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948 and was employed at Mohegan Market, Chicks Orchards and the Monmouth Schools.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Monday at 11;00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Monmouth Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
