Lillian was born on June 10, 1930 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Lillian was a resident of Monmouth, Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948 and was employed at Mohegan Market, Chicks Orchards and the Monmouth Schools.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Monday at 11;00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Monmouth Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.