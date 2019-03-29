Linda was born on April 10, 1958 and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.



Linda was a resident of Alfred, Maine at the time of passing.



She was born April 10, 1958 in Manchester, CT, a daughter of Richard Leon and Barbara Jean (Thompson) Clapp and was educated in Windham, CT, graduating in the Class of 1976 from Windham High School.



She is survived by: Roger Brault, her husband of 14 years, of Alfred her brother, Russell Clapp and his wife Kellie of Freeport 1 step-son: Roger Brault Jr., his wife Tiffany and his step-grandson Keith Brault all of Sabattus her nephew, Joshua Thompson of Portland dearest friends: Timothy and Diane Keenan of Harrison Karen Underwood of Old Orchard Beach aunts, uncles and cousins A funeral service will be held on April 13, 2019 at The Salvation Army Church, 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach at 1:00 p.m.. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, North Berwick. Funeral Service at the The Salvation Army Church at 1:00 PM on April 13, 2019. Read More Listen to Obituary