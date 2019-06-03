Home

Lisa was born on August 2, 1965 and passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Lisa was a resident of Monmouth, Maine at the time of passing.

Ms. Turgeon was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

The family would like donations in Lisa's memory to be made to either: , 51 US-1 # M, Scarborough, ME, 04074, Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, ME, 04330, or , 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME, 04086. Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Private Condolence Private Condolence.
