Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lorene M. Deprez

Lorene M. Deprez
Lorene was born on November 13, 1932 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Growing up in Cash Corner, she attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the Class of 1952.

A Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00AM. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Lorene's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
