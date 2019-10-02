|
|
Lorene was born on November 13, 1932 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Growing up in Cash Corner, she attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the Class of 1952.
A Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00AM. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
To view Lorene's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.