Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Lorraine Frost

Lorraine Frost Obituary
Lorraine was born on January 1, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Lorraine was educated locally, graduating from St. Joseph High School, class of 1950.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph's Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Thursday at a time to be announced. Visiting Hours Tuesday December 10, 2019 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street Biddeford, ME 04005 Mass of Christian Burial December 11, 2019 11:00 AM St. Anne's Chapel St. Josephs Church 178 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 (https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house) or the (https://www.cancer.org/).
