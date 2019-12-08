|
Lorraine was born on January 1, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Lorraine was educated locally, graduating from St. Joseph High School, class of 1950.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph's Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Thursday at a time to be announced. Visiting Hours Tuesday December 10, 2019 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street Biddeford, ME 04005 Mass of Christian Burial December 11, 2019 11:00 AM St. Anne's Chapel St. Josephs Church 178 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 (https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house) or the (https://www.cancer.org/).