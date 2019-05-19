|
Lorraine was born on April 23, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Lorraine was a resident of Bangor, Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am on Wednesday, May 22 at the St. David Church. Committal services will take place immediately following the service in the parish cemetery. Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Service 114 10th Ave Madawaska, Maine 04756 St. David Church Main St. St. David, ME 04773 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Lorraine's memorial service View & Sign.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may donate to Edgar J. Paradis Fund, C/O Northern Maine Medical Center, 194 E. Main St., Fort Kent, ME 04743 or the St. David Church Memorial Fund, 337 St. Thomas St., Madawaska, ME 04756.