Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Northern Ave.
Augusta, ME
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Mt. Vernon Rd.
Augusta, ME
View Map
Lorraine Noel Obituary
Lorraine was born on November 4, 1941 and passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Lorraine was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Lorraine graduated from St. Augustine School in 1955, Cony High School in 1959, and Central Beauty School in 1960.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, ME, 04330, or Le Club Calumet Education Foundation, 334 West River Rd., Augusta, ME, 04330, or St. Agnes Circle #713, Daughters of Isabella Scholarship Fund, 36 Cummings Ave., Augusta, ME, 04330.
