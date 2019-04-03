|
|
Lorraine was born on November 4, 1941 and passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Lorraine was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Lorraine graduated from St. Augustine School in 1955, Cony High School in 1959, and Central Beauty School in 1960.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta, ME, 04330, or Le Club Calumet Education Foundation, 334 West River Rd., Augusta, ME, 04330, or St. Agnes Circle #713, Daughters of Isabella Scholarship Fund, 36 Cummings Ave., Augusta, ME, 04330.