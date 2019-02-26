|
Lucille was born on March 16, 1925 and passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Lucille was a resident of Bar Harbor, Maine at the time of passing.
Lucille graduated from Cortland State Teachers College.
A service in celebration of the life of Lucille will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Interment will be at Ledgelawn Cemetery with a lunch reception to follow.