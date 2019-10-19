|
|
Lucille passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
"Lucy" was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a graduate of St. Augustine Catholic School and Cony High School.
Those who wish to remember Lucille may make contributions in her name to the of Maine, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074, www.alz.org/maine. Thursday, October 24th, 2019 | 2:00pm Thursday, October 24th, 2019 2:00pm Holy Family Cemetery Townsend Road AUGUSTA, ME 04330 Holy Family Cemetery Townsend Road AUGUSTA, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence