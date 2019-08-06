Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucinda Dudley Obituary
Lucinda was born on January 28, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Cinda graduated from Northrop Collegiate School (now The Blake School) in Minneapolis.

In celebration of her life's journey and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cinda's memory to your local Planned Parenthood, local Food Bank, "Pipe Dreams" at Minnesota Public Radio, c/o Brian Newhouse, 480 Cedar St, St Paul, MN, 55101, or the Eastman School of Music to the Dudley Scholarship Fund at 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester, NY 14604-2599.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now