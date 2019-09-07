|
|
Lynn was born on December 18, 1963 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Lynn was a 1982 graduate of Caribou High School, a graduate of Northern Maine Community College with an associate's degree in business accounting, and Husson University with a bachelor's of science in business administration.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a member of the Business Professional Women for several years, and truly enjoyed camping at St. Froid Lake with her family, gardening, and cooking.