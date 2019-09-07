Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mockler Funeral Home
24 Reservoir Street
Caribou, ME 04736
207 492-9385
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mockler Funeral Home
24 Reservoir Street
Caribou, ME 04736
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mockler Funeral Home
24 Reservoir Street
Caribou, ME 04736
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Doody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Bouchard Doody


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Bouchard Doody Obituary
Lynn was born on December 18, 1963 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Lynn was a 1982 graduate of Caribou High School, a graduate of Northern Maine Community College with an associate's degree in business accounting, and Husson University with a bachelor's of science in business administration.

She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a member of the Business Professional Women for several years, and truly enjoyed camping at St. Froid Lake with her family, gardening, and cooking.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now