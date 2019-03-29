Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Chretien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Blanche Chretien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M. Blanche Chretien Obituary
M. Blanche was born on April 18, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

M. Blanche was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St Joseph Church in Biddeford, Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Blanche may be made to: Barbara Bush Children's Hospital 22 Bramhall St Portland Maine 04102 or the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough Maine, 04074.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now