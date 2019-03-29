|
M. Blanche was born on April 18, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
M. Blanche was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St Joseph Church in Biddeford, Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Blanche may be made to: Barbara Bush Children's Hospital 22 Bramhall St Portland Maine 04102 or the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough Maine, 04074.