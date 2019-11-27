|
Madeline was born on July 8, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She was a longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Holy Rosary Church in Caribou, and the Friendship Club of Perham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 3pm, Friday, at the Parish of the Precious Blood, Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Those who wish to contribute in memory of Mrs. Brissette may do so through the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Caribou, the Aroostook House of Comfort, Presque Isle, or any animal shelter.