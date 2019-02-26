Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Margaret Ann Twomey

Margaret Ann Twomey Obituary
Margaret was born on October 9, 1947 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Margaret was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from St. Mary's School in 1961 and Biddeford High School in 1965.

A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford. Donations may be made to: Hyder Family Hospice 285 County Farm Road, Dover NH 03820 Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on June 6, 2019.

Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to: Hyder Family Hospice, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820.
