Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Margaret Grady Obituary
Margaret was born on April 11, 1945 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Margaret was a resident of Kennebunk, Maine at the time of passing.

She then attended Catherine Gibbs School in Boston.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 7PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated 10:30 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Rd, Kennebunk. A Committal will be held 2:30 PM Friday at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham, MA.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME.
