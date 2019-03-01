Margaret was born on August 16, 1924 and passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



Margaret was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.



Margaret attended Biddeford schools, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1942.



Margaret married William (Will) J. O'Neill on January 18, 1945, at St. Mary's Church in Biddeford, while Will was on a two-week leave from serving his country in the United States Navy during WWII.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Biddeford.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a contribution in Margaret's memory to: RSU#23, Special Education, C/O Helene Stevens, 40 E Emerson Cummings Blvd, Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064