Marguerite was born on December 7, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Marguerite was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
She was educated locally and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1960.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marguerite's name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida, 331312.