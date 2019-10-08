|
|
Marie was born on November 18, 1931 and passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Marie graduated from Winthrop High School in 1950.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 6-8 pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, October 11, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 133, Winthrop. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to HealthReach Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville ME.