Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
245 Main Street
Pittsfield, ME
Marilyn F. Lloyd Obituary
Marilyn was born on January 26, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Marilyn was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

After her graduation from Ricker Classical Institute, Marilyn attended New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing to receive her RN diploma.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 3, at the First Baptist Church, 245 Main Street, Pittsfield, with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. A committal will follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, North Vienna Methodist Church, Redington Memorial Home in Skowhegan, or Sebasticook Valley Hospital.
