Marion passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
She attended Monson Academy and Greenville High School before graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1942.
The flames in their hearts survived Francis's enlistment in the Army and Marion's move to Massachusetts with her sister.
The burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations may be made in Marion's name to Maine Area Al-Anon Family Groups, PO Box 351, Alfred, ME 04002 or the Piscataquis Regional YMCA, 48 Park St., Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.