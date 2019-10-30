Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Blanche Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Blanche Smith Obituary
Marion passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She attended Monson Academy and Greenville High School before graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1942.

The flames in their hearts survived Francis's enlistment in the Army and Marion's move to Massachusetts with her sister.

The burial will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations may be made in Marion's name to Maine Area Al-Anon Family Groups, PO Box 351, Alfred, ME 04002 or the Piscataquis Regional YMCA, 48 Park St., Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now