Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Surry Volunteer Fire Department
North Bend Road
Surry, ME
Marjorie Saunders


1939 - 2019
Marjorie Saunders Obituary
Marjorie was born on April 5, 1939 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Marjorie's memory to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
