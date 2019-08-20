|
Marjorie was born on April 5, 1939 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Marjorie's memory to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence 207-244-3183 Mount Desert 1139 Main Stree Mount Desert ME 04660 207-244-7514 207-667-2521 Ellsworth 113 Franklin Street Ellsworth, ME 04660 207-667-4290 jfh @jordanfernald.com Ob ittree.