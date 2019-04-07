|
Mark was born on August 11, 1970 and passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Mark was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Mark graduated from Kennebunk High School, where he was very active in sports, especially baseball, football and wrestling.
After high school, he served in the United States Navy on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during the Gulf War.
Should friends desire, donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Wells/Ogunquit Youth Football, WOYFCA, PO Box 656, Wells, ME 04090 or online http://orgsites.sportsoffice.com/?org_id=65&level_id=0.