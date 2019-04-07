Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary's Church
236 Eldredge Road
Wells, ME
View Map
Mark DeMauro Obituary
Mark was born on August 11, 1970 and passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Mark was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Mark graduated from Kennebunk High School, where he was very active in sports, especially baseball, football and wrestling.

After high school, he served in the United States Navy on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during the Gulf War.

Should friends desire, donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Wells/Ogunquit Youth Football, WOYFCA, PO Box 656, Wells, ME 04090 or online http://orgsites.sportsoffice.com/?org_id=65&level_id=0.
