Mary was born on May 25, 1920 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1938.
Mary's adventurous spirit led her and others of this Greatest Generation to join the US Navy Nurse Corps reaching the rank of Lieutenant.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at 10:15AM on Saturday, April 6, followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Maine Veterans Home, 290 US Route One, Scarborough, Maine 04074.