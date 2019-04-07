Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph Church
673 Stevens Ave
Portland, ME
Mary Catherine Keaney Obituary
Mary was born on May 25, 1920 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1938.

Mary's adventurous spirit led her and others of this Greatest Generation to join the US Navy Nurse Corps reaching the rank of Lieutenant.

Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at 10:15AM on Saturday, April 6, followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Mary's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Maine Veterans Home, 290 US Route One, Scarborough, Maine 04074.
