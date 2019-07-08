|
Sister Barbre was born on November 19, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Sister Barbre was a resident of Portland, Maine at the time of passing.
A graduate of Cathedral High School, she continued her education at Our Lady of Mercy College, Portland, the forerunner of St. Joseph's College, Standish.
Visiting hours will be held 3-6 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a Prayer Service at 5:30PM. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will be at 1:00PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
Memorial contributions in Sr.