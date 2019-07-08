Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress St.
Portland, ME
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
New Calvary Cemetery
South Portland, ME
Mary Claudia Barbre


1927 - 2019
Mary Claudia Barbre Obituary
Sister Barbre was born on November 19, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Sister Barbre was a resident of Portland, Maine at the time of passing.

A graduate of Cathedral High School, she continued her education at Our Lady of Mercy College, Portland, the forerunner of St. Joseph's College, Standish.

Visiting hours will be held 3-6 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a Prayer Service at 5:30PM. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will be at 1:00PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Memorial contributions in Sr.
