Sister Schwartz R.S.M. was born on April 10, 1926 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
In her youth, her family moved to Fort Fairfield, Maine, where she attended local schools, graduating from Fort Fairfield High School in 1943.
Visiting Hours will be held on from 3-6PM followed by a 6PM Prayer Service on Friday, August 30, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, August 31, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.
In 2003, she was awarded the Immaculate Conception Award, an award given by the Catholic Diocese of Portland to honor those laypersons, priests and religious for their contributions to the life of the Church.