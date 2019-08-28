Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
492 Ocean Avenue
Portland, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Denis Schwartz R.S.M.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Denis Schwartz R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Schwartz R.S.M. was born on April 10, 1926 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

In her youth, her family moved to Fort Fairfield, Maine, where she attended local schools, graduating from Fort Fairfield High School in 1943.

Visiting Hours will be held on from 3-6PM followed by a 6PM Prayer Service on Friday, August 30, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, August 31, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

In 2003, she was awarded the Immaculate Conception Award, an award given by the Catholic Diocese of Portland to honor those laypersons, priests and religious for their contributions to the life of the Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now