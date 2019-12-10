|
|
Sister Connelly R.S.M. was born on January 21, 1928 and passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
After graduating from John Bapst High School in 1946, Sister Mary Gemma entered the Sisters of Mercy in Portland.
Visiting hours will be held from 3-6 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 6 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15AM on Friday, December 13, 2019, followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, ME.