Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home - Milbridge
47 Main Street
Milbridge, ME 04658
207-546-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Baldwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Helen Baldwin Obituary
Mary was born on December 17, 1948 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Harrington, Maine at the time of passing.

Mary Helen grew up in Portales, NM where she attended public schools.

The family will offer a memorial and interment later in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation , 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, https://www.alzinfo.org Mary Helen Baldwin Death: Memorial Compliments of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Homes.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now