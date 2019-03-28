Mary was born on May 18, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.



Mary was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.



She graduated from George Rogers Clark HS in Whiting, Indiana, in 1948 and from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1952, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.



Interment will be in the summer at the Village Cemetery, Cemetery Road, St. Albans, Maine.



And so at least



When our life has passed



And the river has run its course,



It again goes back



O'er the selfsame track



To the mountain which was its source..







By William Randolph Hearst







In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place,



Orono, Maine, 04469-58792 ([email protected] ? umainefoundation.org)



Gift Designation: Page Farm and Home Museum. Read More Listen to Obituary