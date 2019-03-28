Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Thorne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Helen Thorne Obituary
Mary was born on May 18, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from George Rogers Clark HS in Whiting, Indiana, in 1948 and from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1952, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

Interment will be in the summer at the Village Cemetery, Cemetery Road, St. Albans, Maine.

And so at least

When our life has passed

And the river has run its course,

It again goes back

O'er the selfsame track

To the mountain which was its source..



By William Randolph Hearst



In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place,

Orono, Maine, 04469-58792 ([email protected] ? umainefoundation.org)

Gift Designation: Page Farm and Home Museum.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now