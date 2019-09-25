|
|
Maurice was born on March 21, 1936 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
He spent many years with the Maine Army National Guard and was a member of the Martin-Klein American Legion Post 133.
He received the District Award of Merit from the Boy Scouts of America, a Service Award from St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent, and a Distinguished Service Award from Ambulance Inc. for his work as an EMT with the local ambulance service. Visitation will be at the Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home in Fort Kent on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6-8pm and from 9-9:45am the morning of the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 10am the St. Louis Catholic Church in Fort Kent. Burial will be at the St. Louis Cemetery immediately following the Funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maurice's memory may be made to an The Knights of Columbus Council # 1934, 372 Frenchville Road, Fort Kent, ME 05743 or to Hospice of Aroostook, 18 Green Hill Drive suite 1, Presque Isle, ME 04769.