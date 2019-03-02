|
Maynard was born on March 9, 1937 and passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Maynard was a resident of Caribou, Maine at the time of passing.
Maynard graduated from Caribou High School the class of 1955 and UMPI with a BS with honors in Psychology and Sociology.
Maynard served in the U.S. Army during Korea.
He was an active member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and he married Velma Madore August 6, 1960. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 from the Parish of the Precious Blood, Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Old Holy Rosary Cemetery.