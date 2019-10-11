|
Melinda was born on July 18, 1942 and passed away in October 2019.
She was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, University of Maine at Orono and National Louis University reaching a Master's degree.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Baptist Church, 144 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME, with Pastor Chris Viera officiating. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, ME, after the service. There will be a time of sharing memories back at the church after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.