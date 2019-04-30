Home

Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Merle A. Merrill

Merle A. Merrill Obituary
Merle passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Merle was a resident of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine at the time of passing.

He was also a member of the Dover-Foxcroft Masonic Lodge No. 52 for over 50 years. Friends are invited to call from 1:00pm until time of funeral service at 2:00pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Ray Beless officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Maine Chapter, 383 US Rt 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
