Merle passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Merle was a resident of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine at the time of passing.
He was also a member of the Dover-Foxcroft Masonic Lodge No. 52 for over 50 years. Friends are invited to call from 1:00pm until time of funeral service at 2:00pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft, with Pastor Ray Beless officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Maine Chapter, 383 US Rt 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.