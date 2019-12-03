Home

Merlon Paul Ouellette

Merlon Paul Ouellette Obituary
Merlon was born on August 3, 1944 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

He graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1962 and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 6, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit St., Pittsfield. A committal with military honors will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Village Cemetery in Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Merlon's honor to the Pittsfield Historical Society, 114 Central St., Pittsfield, Maine, 04967 or to St. Agnes Catholic Church, PO Box 193, Dexter, Maine, 04930.
