Micah was born on September 23, 1988 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Micah was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He was born in Battle Mountain, Nevada on September 23, 1988, to Dr. Brian and Christina (Frobose) Wall. Micah was a 2006 graduate of Caribou High School NHS, and was selected to represent Maine at Boy's Nation, placing 3rd in his wrestling category at States.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a recovery scholarship in Micah's honor, with more details to come.