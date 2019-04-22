|
|
Michael was born on April 22, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Michael was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Michael served proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm, on a destroyer escort, and retired after 21 years of service.
A memorial service will be held 10am Friday June 7, 2019, at the Brownville Junction United Methodist Church, with his brother, Rev. Stephen Dean officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the family lot at Pine Tree Cemetery, Brownville Junction. Following the burial, all are invited back to the church for a reception.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brownville Junction United Methodist Church, P.O. Box A, Brownville Junction, ME 04415.