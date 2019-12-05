|
Michael was born on January 5, 1970 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mr. Shedd was a 1988 graduate of Cony High School, attended Southern Maine Technical College, and has been a long time employee at Augusta North Country Harley Davidson.
Donations may be made in his memory to: Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, ME, 04330. Thursday, December 12th, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, December 12th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Thursday, December 12th, 2019 | 7:30pm Thursday, December 12th, 2019 7:30pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 JP Jim Piper Posted Dec 05, 2019 01:01pm My deepest sympathies to Mike's family and friends in this difficult time.