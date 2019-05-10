Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bossie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Bossie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Bossie Obituary
Mildred was born on November 11, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11am at St. Joseph's Church in Soldier Pond. Burial will be held immediately following the service in the Parish cemetery. Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home 14 E. Main St. Fort Kent, ME 04743 St. Joseph Church (Soldier Pond) 7 Church Ave. Soldier Pond, Maine 04781 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Mildred's memorial service View & Sign.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now