Mildred was born on June 15, 1930 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Mildred was a resident of Winthrop, Maine at the time of passing.
Mildred is survived by her children; David Dyer and his wife Linda of Winthrop, Michael Dyer of Placerville, CA, Judy Cochran Hanson of Livermore Falls, Faith Dyer of Green Valley, AZ, Katherine Wadley of Sidney, Donna Dyer of Manchester, and Angeline Dyer and her husband Tracy Markham of Belgrade; and her grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved .
A funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.