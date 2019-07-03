Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Elaine Dyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Elaine Dyer Obituary
Mildred was born on June 15, 1930 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of Winthrop, Maine at the time of passing.

Mildred is survived by her children; David Dyer and his wife Linda of Winthrop, Michael Dyer of Placerville, CA, Judy Cochran Hanson of Livermore Falls, Faith Dyer of Green Valley, AZ, Katherine Wadley of Sidney, Donna Dyer of Manchester, and Angeline Dyer and her husband Tracy Markham of Belgrade; and her grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved .



A funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Glenside Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now