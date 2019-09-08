|
Mildred passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
One could continue to list the dozens of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and all her special friends, but suffice to say, she leaves a wake of sadness for all who knew her. The family invite you to visitation hours at the Mockler Funeral Home, 24 Reservoir Street, Caribou, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at the Parish of the Precious Blood St. Mary's Catholic Church in Presque Isle at 10am on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Interment in the Munson family plot within the Johnson Cemetery, Presque Isle, follows.
Flowers are welcome as are donations to the Maine Parkinson Society, 146 Parkway S., Brewer, ME, 04412, or the Aroostook House of Comfort, PO Box 867, Presque Isle, ME 04769.