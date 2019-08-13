Home

Milton Bean


1929 - 2019
Milton Bean Obituary
Milton was born on May 1, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He attended Oxford schools and later served in the Army National Guard.



During his long working career, he worked at various companies, including Robinson Manufacturing Company; Central Maine Plumbing and Heating Supply Company; A. W. Walker and Son, of which he later became an owner; and Ripley and Fletcher Company.

Honoring Milt's wishes, his funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford.
