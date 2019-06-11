|
Morrison was born on November 22, 1947 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Morrison was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Morrison was a graduate of Phillips Academy Andover, where he was editor of the Phillipian, the campus newspaper and the oldest preparatory school newspaper in the country.
From 1968 to 1970, he served in the United States Army, Tenth Special Forces Group (Airborne).
Donations in his memory may be made to support Dr. David Reardon's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.