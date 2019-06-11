Home

Nadine R. Varrin

Nadine R. Varrin Obituary
Nadine passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Nadine was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from Eichelberger High School in Hanover in 1941; and as a proud nurse from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing (now part of Drexel Univ.) in Philadelphia, PA. and completed a Nurses' Refresher course at Cafritz Hospital in Washington, D.C.. In 1949, Nadine married Rene Douglas Varrin.

Following his graduation from Temple Dental School (Philadelphia, PA) in 1950, she was an Air Force wife for twenty years.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .
