Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Neal Botting

Neal Botting Obituary
Neal was born on June 18, 1932 and passed away in April 2019.

Neal was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Neal Rockwell Botting Date of Birth Saturday, June 18th, 1932 Monday, April 29th, 2019 Place of Death New Limerick, ME 04761 Saturday, May 4th, 2019 11:30am - 12:30pm Bowers Funeral Home - Houlton 10 Water Street Houlton, ME 04730 Interment Location New Limerick Cemetery Station Road New Limerick, ME 04761 Reception Information New Limerick Town Office 11 Old Station Road New Limerick, ME 04761
