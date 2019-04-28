Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClure Family Funeral Services
9 Drisko Street
Machias, ME 04654
(207) 255-0554
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Dakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Dakin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Dakin Obituary
Norman was born on June 9, 1936 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Norman was a resident of Addison, Maine at the time of passing.

Bud graduated from Arlington High School in 19... Norman A. (Bud) Dakin Jr., 82 of Addison, passed away peacefully at home April 25, 2019 with family by his side.

Bud graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 and served in the U S Navy for four years.

Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Down East Hospice Volunteers,24 Hospital Lane, Calais, ME 04619; CHCS Hospice, 42 Cedar Street, Bangor, ME 04401; or The Ark, Barber Lane, Cherryfield, ME 04622.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now