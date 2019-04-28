|
Norman was born on June 9, 1936 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Norman was a resident of Addison, Maine at the time of passing.
Bud graduated from Arlington High School in 19... Norman A. (Bud) Dakin Jr., 82 of Addison, passed away peacefully at home April 25, 2019 with family by his side.
Bud graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 and served in the U S Navy for four years.
Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Down East Hospice Volunteers,24 Hospital Lane, Calais, ME 04619; CHCS Hospice, 42 Cedar Street, Bangor, ME 04401; or The Ark, Barber Lane, Cherryfield, ME 04622.