Norman J. Labbe

Norman J. Labbe Obituary
Norman passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Following the Attack on Pearl Harbor and the US entry into World War II, Norman put his studies at the University of Maine on hold and enlisted in the US Army.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eagle Lake. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The Ladies of St. Anne of Eagle Lake.
